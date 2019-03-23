Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy’s top and bottom lines registered year-over-year growth in third-quarter fiscal 2019. This was supported by significant growth in emerging markets and India, pickup in product launches, and improvements in cost structure. As of Dec 31, 2018, the company had 103 generic filings (100 abbreviated New Drug Applications and three new drug applications) that are pending FDA approval. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. The company has started to divest non-core assets to channelize its sources to increase profitability. However, Dr. Reddy’s expects to experience price erosion in the North America Generics market. The European market is also witnessing a higher price erosion in some of the key molecules. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. CL King upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $535.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, grace capital raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

