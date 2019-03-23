Dorman Products (DORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, CL King lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 13.72%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 66.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,838.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 137,118 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

