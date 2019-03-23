Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.90.

NYSE DPZ opened at $239.25 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

