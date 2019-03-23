Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Insider Robert H. Rudman Sells 4,210 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider Robert H. Rudman sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $428,830.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,177. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 93.0% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-insider-robert-h-rudman-sells-4210-shares.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.