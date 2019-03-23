Docusign Inc (DOCU) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,597 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, insider William Neil Hudspith sold 37,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,636,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Reginald D. Davis sold 74,669 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,712 shares of company stock worth $36,091,594 in the last ninety days.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Docusign stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative return on equity of 97.06% and a negative net margin of 60.84%. The firm had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Docusign Inc (DOCU) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Oconnor LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/docusign-inc-docu-holdings-trimmed-by-ubs-oconnor-llc.html.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.