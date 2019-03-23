DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
NYSE:DNP opened at $11.60 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.72.
In other DNP Select Income Fund news, insider International Group I. American purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Vitale purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
