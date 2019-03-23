Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Shares Down 11.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $57.14. Approximately 7,988,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 3,835,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 422.6% during the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/direxion-daily-small-cap-bull-3x-shares-tna-shares-down-11-1.html.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.