Dignity’s (DTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Dignity (LON:DTY) in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Dignity to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

DTY stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 697.50 ($9.11). 619,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,863. Dignity has a 52-week low of GBX 643 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31). The company has a market cap of $349.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15.74 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Dignity’s previous dividend of $8.64. Dignity’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

About Dignity

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

