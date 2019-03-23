DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on DEUTSCHE POST A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.10. 38,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

