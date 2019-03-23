DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on DEUTSCHE POST A/S and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $46.89.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

