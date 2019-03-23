Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 15,812 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,812 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,316.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,856.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,915 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.05.

On Monday, March 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 3,992 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $9,820.32.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,431 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,360.26.

On Monday, February 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 4,151 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,252.97.

On Thursday, February 7th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24.90.

On Friday, January 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 3,985 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922.65.

On Friday, January 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,571 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $77,884.72.

On Friday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 24,227 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,876.70.

On Friday, December 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 24,227 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,876.70.

NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,700. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,170,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/destination-xl-group-inc-dxlg-major-shareholder-cannell-capital-llc-buys-15812-shares-of-stock.html.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.