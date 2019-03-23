Destination XL Group (DXLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 24,227 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $50,876.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 185,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $464,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 145,964 shares of company stock worth $327,810. Company insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,976.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

