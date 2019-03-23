Dermira (DERM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DERM. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dermira currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

DERM opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Dermira has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 309.23% and a negative net margin of 523.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 101.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the third quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dermira by 55.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dermira during the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

