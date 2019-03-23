Dennis J. Phd Carlo Sells 13,292 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo sold 13,292 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $30,172.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,141.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 424,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,087. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.
ADMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
