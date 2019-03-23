Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo sold 13,292 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $30,172.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,141.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 424,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,087. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dennis J. Phd Carlo Sells 13,292 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/dennis-j-phd-carlo-sells-13292-shares-of-adamis-pharmaceuticals-corp-admp-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 348,645 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 74,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 47,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.