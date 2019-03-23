Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,631 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,347,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

