Del Taco Restaurants Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

