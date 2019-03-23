Debitum Network Achieves Market Cap of $15.68 Million (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00373375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01657653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00231201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005056 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

