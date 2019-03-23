David Potts Sells 15,523 Shares of ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Stock

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) CFO David Potts sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $491,302.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,799.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARRS remained flat at $$31.66 on Friday. 1,521,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,997. ARRIS International plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.75 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 6,235.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,132,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,012 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ARRIS International by 2,886.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,062,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,993,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,169,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,643,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the 4th quarter valued at $20,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

