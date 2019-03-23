Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,338,480 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

