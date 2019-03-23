Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $118.73, but opened at $116.11. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $117.82, with a volume of 973467 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.76.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

