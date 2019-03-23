Darden Restaurants (DRI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. 1,957,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,896. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

