Dana (DAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of DAN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dana has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 683.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

