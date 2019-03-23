D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $16.30 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327,374 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.54% of First Hawaiian worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 87.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $213,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $649,088,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

