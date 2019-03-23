D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $15.59 Million Position in Chemed Co. (CHE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,439 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Chemed by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chemed by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

CHE opened at $321.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $457.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.50 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.07, for a total transaction of $328,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $310,013.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $8,599 and sold 14,599 shares worth $4,754,381. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

