D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 54,752 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX Flow by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,201,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Flow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,228,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in SPX Flow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,228,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SPX Flow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in SPX Flow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,625,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18. SPX Flow Inc has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $538.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.38 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

