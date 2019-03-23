CyberFM Tops 1-Day Volume of $394.00 (CYFM)

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. CyberFM has a total market cap of $80,473.00 and $394.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberFM has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One CyberFM token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, Fatbtc and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00372752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.01661598 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00230624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005157 BTC.

CyberFM Profile

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. CyberFM’s official website is cyber-fm.com . CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm

CyberFM Token Trading

CyberFM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberFM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberFM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberFM using one of the exchanges listed above.

