CyberCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CC)

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CyberCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberCoin has traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005611 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016188 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00143630 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberCoin Profile

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. CyberCoin’s official website is www.cybercoin.space

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.