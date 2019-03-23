CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lowered by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.04 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

