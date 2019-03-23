CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. FIG Partners lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 669,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,521. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

