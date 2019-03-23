Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Curtiss-Wright worth $41,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,164 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,681 shares of company stock worth $3,542,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

CW opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $648.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

