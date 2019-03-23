Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.02 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after buying an additional 3,379,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after buying an additional 3,379,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after buying an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after buying an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,430,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,790,000 after buying an additional 705,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.07 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

