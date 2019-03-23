CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

WARNING: “CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/csx-co-csx-shares-bought-by-rfg-advisory-llc.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.