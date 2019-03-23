CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Holdings in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Qorvo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,818 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,381,024 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.67 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

