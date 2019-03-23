CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 589 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 141.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 439,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 211.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

AOS opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $66.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

