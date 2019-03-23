CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $28,000 Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,644 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $22.66 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

