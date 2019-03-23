CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 649 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,971,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,042,000 after buying an additional 207,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,612,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,045,000 after buying an additional 396,564 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,690,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,080,000 after buying an additional 618,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $269,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,301.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

