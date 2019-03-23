CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 482 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,863,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,908,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,222,000 after buying an additional 799,436 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,495,000 after buying an additional 1,530,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,875,000 after buying an additional 1,661,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,545,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,160,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

BWA stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mcgill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,660 shares of company stock worth $1,099,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

