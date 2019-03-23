CryptopiaFeeShares Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,599.00 (CEFS)

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can now be bought for approximately $202.93 or 0.05492540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. CryptopiaFeeShares has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,599.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00372748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.01661710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00230690 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005153 BTC.

CryptopiaFeeShares Token Profile

CryptopiaFeeShares’ launch date was February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptopiaFeeShares Token Trading

CryptopiaFeeShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptopiaFeeShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

