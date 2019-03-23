CrypticCoin (CRYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $138,322.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $138,322.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.01412320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00327097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00161419 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009103 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002356 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,248,769,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,261,635 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

