Critical Survey: Nokian Tyres (NKRKF) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

Nokian Tyres (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nokian Tyres and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokian Tyres N/A N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber 4.48% 11.17% 3.20%

87.3% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nokian Tyres and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokian Tyres N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber $15.48 billion 0.26 $693.00 million $2.32 7.50

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Nokian Tyres.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nokian Tyres and Goodyear Tire & Rubber, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokian Tyres 0 0 0 0 N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber 2 6 4 0 2.17

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.06%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Nokian Tyres.

Dividends

Goodyear Tire & Rubber pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nokian Tyres does not pay a dividend. Goodyear Tire & Rubber pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats Nokian Tyres on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nokian Tyres Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia and the CIS, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment offers tyres for forestry machinery; and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery, as well as retreading services and truck tyres. The Vianor segment operates tyre chain that sells car and van tyres, as well as truck tyres under the Nokian and other tyre brands; and offers other automotive products and services. The company offers its products through its owned and partnered stores, authorized dealer partners, N-Tyre retailers, and other tyre and vehicle retailers, as well as online stores. Nokian Renkaat Oyj operates 3,500 stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Nokia, Finland.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

