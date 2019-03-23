Critical Survey: New Mountain Finance (NMFC) versus Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF)

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Mountain Finance and Canaccord Genuity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 31.26% 10.33% 4.58% Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Canaccord Genuity Group does not pay a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Canaccord Genuity Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $231.46 million 4.65 $72.35 million $1.38 9.69 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Canaccord Genuity Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services. It also provides financing primarily in the form of debt, mezzanine, and also considers equity interest. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity segment offers investment banking, advisory, equity research, and sales and trading services. This segment has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Dubai, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.