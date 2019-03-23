Critical Review: Quest Resource (QRHC) & FlexShopper (FPAY)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quest Resource and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -2.35% -3.02% -2.22% FlexShopper -11.89% N/A -29.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quest Resource and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 FlexShopper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than FlexShopper.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and FlexShopper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $103.81 million 0.26 -$2.44 million ($0.12) -14.58 FlexShopper $84.73 million 0.18 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Resource beats FlexShopper on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; manufacturing plants; residential and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

