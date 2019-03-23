Critical Review: Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) versus Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Noodles & Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $99.24 million 0.33 -$1.03 million ($0.08) -32.38 Noodles & Co $457.84 million 0.63 -$8.44 million $0.02 330.50

Good Times Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Co. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Noodles & Co shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Noodles & Co shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Noodles & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.47% -4.08% -2.56% Noodles & Co -1.84% 2.44% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Good Times Restaurants and Noodles & Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Noodles & Co 0 4 4 0 2.50

Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 141.31%. Noodles & Co has a consensus price target of $10.79, suggesting a potential upside of 63.17%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Noodles & Co.

Volatility and Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noodles & Co beats Good Times Restaurants on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept. As of January 10, 2019, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 35 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

