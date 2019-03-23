Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fiore Gold (F) Stock Price

News stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Fiore Gold stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.
About Fiore Gold
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.