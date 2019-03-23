Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fiore Gold (F) Stock Price

News stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Fiore Gold stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

