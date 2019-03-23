Critical Contrast: Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPZUF) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 7.09% 34.20% 13.43%

83.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Enterprises 2 0 0 0 1.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 3 2 0 2.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $162.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.03 billion 1.27 $247.62 million $8.87 18.02

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Domino’s Pizza Enterprises on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

