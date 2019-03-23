Critical Comparison: ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (ANPDY) vs. Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 4.81 $162.00 million $0.94 42.83

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International 4.05% 4.28% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and Ctrip.Com International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ctrip.Com International 1 5 11 0 2.59

Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; and holds trademarks. The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 10,057 ANTA stores; 1,652 FILA stores; and 117 DESCENTE stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates a travel concept store in Dubai International Airport. The company has a strategic agreement with Radisson Hotel Group. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

