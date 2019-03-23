Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 190” Price Target for Barclays (BARC)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price (down from GBX 235 ($3.07)) on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.73 ($2.87).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 155.44 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 220.10 ($2.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.50. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

