Credit Suisse Group Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Price Target to $19.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49,292.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.