Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.80% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Craft Brew Alliance news, Director Nickolas A. Mills sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $39,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BREW shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:BREW opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

