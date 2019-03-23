Covington Capital Management Raises Position in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ASML by 56.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 103,681 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 20.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $3,659,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,263 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.3856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

